Mumbai Crime: 5 arrested in Mulund for trying to cut open ATM

Mulund cops have arrested 5 persons in connection with a failed attempt to cut open an ATM centre on 22nd October. As one accused tried to cut open the ATM, their plan had to be aborted because it released smoke. Local residents had informed the cops about the attempt, who found gas cutters from the spot.

During the wee hours of 22nd October, residents at Malabar Hill road, Mulund (W) spotted some youngsters on the road. When residents questioned them about their intent at this hour, they gave evasive answers and ran away. When the residents went to the ATM centre they found gas cutters. Residents informed cops immediately who took cutters in possession and started investigation.

Primary investigation showed one youngster entering an ATM centre and spraying black colour at CCTV camera. Their intent to cut open the ATM in order to steal money was clear. An offence was registered in Mulund police station under IPC section 380 (theft), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 511 (attempt to commit offence).

Cops started investigation after analysing CCTV footage of the ATM and checking other cameras in the area. Also, the gas cutter and LPG cylinder which the accused had abandoned at the spot were checked with the dealers. "We went to several dealers and sellers of these materials to find out whether any young boy had come to buy them. We got some clues which indicated to boys at Bhandup. We rushed to it and managed to nab the accused within 12 hours of the attempt. Cops have arrested Durgesh Choubey (19), Salman Choudhary (22), Shehzad Khan (21) and Arman Ahmed (19) and one minor boy of 17 years.

According to initial interrogation of the accused it was revealed that, the prime accused Durgesh was working as a delivery boy and had some financial issues, he thought of cutting the ATM machine with a gas cutter and started watching videos about structure of ATM machine, functioning of gas cutter. He told his 4 friends about his plan 10 days ago and went across Bhandup and Mulund and spotted the ATM centre for theft. Accused had promised to give 20,000 rupees each to the associate after finishing the job.

"With swift action, our team managed to arrest the accused within 12 hours of their attempt. 4 accused have been arrested while one juvenile will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board" told DCP (zone 9) Prashant Kadam.

