Mumbai Crime: 52-year-old Versova resident dupes senior citizen on pretext of job

Samta Nagar cops have arrested a 52-year-old Versova resident for allegedly duping a senior citizen for Rs 3 lakh on the pretext of giving a job in Air India for his son. The fraudster who was running a placement agency had demanded Rs 12 lakh from senior citizen and accepted Rs 3 lakh as the token amount. Cops now investigating whether he has cheated any other job aspirants.

Mohan Indap (72), resident of Kasarwadavali, Thane had approached Chandrahas alias Chandu Ailu Naidu in 2017. Indap is a retired employee from Air India who was desperately trying to find a job for his son. Naidu told Indap that he has good connections in Air India and can help him in getting a good job. Naidu demanded Rs 12 lakh from Indap.

Considering a good future for his son, Indap paid Rs three lakh to Naidu while consistently pursuing job opportunity. But Naidu had first assured job in a year but started ignoring Indap. Frustrated Indap rushed to Samta Nagar Police station and registered a complaint against Naidu. A case was registered against him under sections 420 (cheating) and 506 (breach of trust). "He was arrested on 21st December and sent in police custody till 26th December," said a police officer from Samta Nagar Police station.

