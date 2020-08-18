Mumbai Crime: 55-year-old SRA builder stabbed to death in Juhu

A 55-year-old builder involved in an SRA project was stabbed to death at Juhu on Monday. The Juhu police have registered a case of murder against unknown people and are investigating the case. According to the police, the incident took place when he was going to the mosque for prayers. The deceased, identified as Abdul Munaf Shaikh, was a resident of Andheri West. His family claimed that several complaints were made to DN Nagar police seeking protection for him, but they didn't do anything.

As per CCTV footage, a man approached Shaikh from behind, slit his throat and stabbed him multiple times. People from the mosque rushed Shaikh to Cooper hospital where he was declared dead. "He received injuries on his head, back, stomach and chest. We have registered an offence," said Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP Zone IX.

Police found that Shaikh had body guards, but on Monday he was alone. "Based on a complaint made almost a year ago, we had verified everything. We had called both parties (one against whom the complaint was made) and things were settled. There were no specific threats to the deceased that is why no protection was given" said an officer from DN Nagar police station.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Pavement dweller held for killing wife in Bhendi Bazaar

"We had even complained to the Home Minister's office. But nobody listened to us. My uncle mentioned that he was being followed and would be eliminated. This is exactly what happened," said Asif Ali Sheikh, a nephew of the deceased.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news