Mumbai Crime: 58-year-old doctor held for raping patient, circulating video

The Meghwadi police recebtly arrested a 58-year-old doctor on charges of rape after a woman alleged that he sexually abused her, shot an obscene video and circulated it on a messaging app.

The 27-year-old woman, in her statement to the police, said she came in contact with the accused in 2015, as she was suffering from piles and the accused, who runs a clinic, started treating her.

According to the woman's complaint, on May 28, 2015, she was in pain and the accused gave her an injection. She went to sleep in his clinic for over an hour, and when she returned home, she received a video clip from him, which showed her and the accused in an intimate act. According to the complainant, he threatened her to not tell anyone about the incident.

The report further stated that when the woman confronted the doctor, he allegedly threatened to circulate the clip if she refused to have a physical relationship with him.

She said, he would summon her to the clinic several times when there were no patients and force her to get intimate.

In December 2018, when she got married and moved to her husband’s place in Malad, the woman broke all contact with the doctor, but he recently got in touch with her, the TOI report said. He again threatened to circulate the clip if she did not get intimate with him, but she refused to give in to his demands.

On October 3, the woman's husband received a video clip on his phone. When he confronted the woman, she narrated the past incidents and they filed a complaint with the police. The clip was handed over as evidence and the police arrested the doctor on Saturday. A holiday court on Sunday remanded him to police custody till October 17.

