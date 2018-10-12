Mumbai Crime: 60-year-old man kills wife on suspicion of extra-marital affair

crime

The couple had a fight following which the man, in a fit of rage, hit his wife with a sickle and slit her throat

Representational Picture

A 60-year-old man allegedly killed his wife after a quarrel with her at their home here in Maharashtra, police said on Thursday. Bhaguram Mate and his wife Bharti (53), residents of Virar township, used to have frequent tiffs as the man suspected that she was having an extra-marital affair, deputy superintendent of police Jayant Bajbale said. The couple again had a fight on Wednesday afternoon following which the man, in a fit of rage, hit his wife with a sickle, slitting her throat, he said.



The woman died on the spot, Bajbale said, adding that the man was arrested and booked under relevant sections. The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, he said.

In a smiliar incident that took place on June 27, a 40-year-old businessman, Dharma Gauda, killed his wife over suspicion of an extra-marital affair and surrendered before the Koparkhairane police station in Navi Mumbai. Soon after, the cops arrested him and registered an FIR in the matter.

According to the police, on the day of the incident, Gauda had a major fight with his wife Rekha Gauda, following which he hit her with an iron rod twice. She immediately collapsed on the spot and died. When Gauda realised that his wife was dead, he left home and informed a friend about the incident over phone. Thereafter, he went to the Koparkhairane police station and surrendered. Cops further said that the couple used to have frequent fights over the matter and the accused would beat her up.

When the incident took place, their 10-year-old son was in school and 4-year-old daughter was sleeping. On waking up, the daughter found her mother in a pool of blood. Police sources said that the accused runs three bar-cum-restaurants in Navi Mumbai and also has a criminal background.

With inputs from PTI

