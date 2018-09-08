Mumbai Crime: 9,000 posters to nab child rapist terrorising Thane and Navi Mumbai

crime

Police widen the search for paedophile who has been terrorising Thane and Navi Mumbai for more than nine months

The Navi Mumbai police are single-minded in their pursuit of the serial child rapist, distributing more than 9,000 pamphlets with his picture across the town. They have distributed more than 6,000 of these pamphlets with his pictures in villages and schools, and another 3,000 to rickshaw drivers in the region. The pamphlet warns the reader of the accused's modus operandi, and also has phone numbers where the police can be contacted if someone has any information on him.

The paedophile has raped nine children and molested three since 2017. The most recent case against him was registered in the month of May. But since then he seems to have vanished from the area.

The commissioner of police, Navi Mumbai, had also announced a cash prize of Rs 25,000 to anyone who gives useful information about the sexual predator. His/ her identity will not be disclosed.

Tukaram Nimbalkar, sub-inspector Rabale police station said, "We have noticed there was a rape and molestation complaint registered against the accused every one-and-a-half months. But ever since we have tightened vigilance, and every police station is working to find him, we haven't got CCTV footage of him or another case against him. We are also working with the GRP and RPF. I myself am focused on every rape and molestation case registered in Navi Mumbai and Thane."

Massive manhunt on

mid-day had reported that the Thane Crime Branch and Navi Mumbai police had launched a massive manhunt for the accused, 'Beware! Pervert who raped, molested 12 kids last year on the loose,' on July 28.

Navi Mumbai police have distributed the pamphlets in Kopri, Vashi and Ghansoli villages. SPI, APMC police station, Sanjay Nikam said, "We have alerted villagers and school students so they won't fall prey to him. The accused always researches an area and zeroes in on a family and then attacks. So, if these people keep their eyes open, we can stop the crime. Also, villagers can always recognise new entrants to their areas. So accordingly, we have guided them to trap the accused."

Updates from villagers

Datta Bhoir, a Ghansoli villager, said, "The police explained to our family members and children the activities of the accused. They also guided us on how to be vigilant and question those who are new in the area. They also ask for updates once a week."

Another police officer said rickshaw drivers can play a pivotal role in this case. "They can keep an eye on passengers and can easily recognise him and alert us. We have alerted almost 3,000 rickshaw drivers who work near the railway station or bus stands," he said.

