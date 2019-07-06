Mumbai Crime: Accused who drank phenyl in police custody succumbs to death

crime

The accused was arrested by the Mumbai Central RPF in connection with iron theft and was produced before the court and sent to police custody on June 28

Representational Picture

On Wednesday, a 23-year-old accused of theft, who was under Railway Protection Force (RPF) Mumbai Central's custody died in JJ Hospital. The deceased, identified as Jatin Baria, drank phenyl while he was in the custody of the police on June 28, 2019. The Tardeo Police station has registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case.

Jatin, a resident of Tulshiwadi, Tardeo was arrested by the Mumbai Central RPF in connection with iron theft and was produced before the court and sent to police custody on June 28.

On the night of June 30, Jatin drank phenyl while in the custody of the RPD, Mumbai Central. He was immediately rushed to JJ Hospital where he was undergoing treatment. But on Wednesday, July 3, Jatin succumbed to death in the hospital.

"We have registered the Accidental Death Report (ADR) in connection with the incident," told an officer from Tardeo police station. The investigation of the incident will be handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Jatin is a history-sheeter and has been booked by Tardeo police station for various thefts in the past.

