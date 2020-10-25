Mumbai Crime: Actor held, 3 women rescued as prostitution racket busted

The Mumbai Crime Branch busted a prostitution racket by arresting a small-time film actor and rescued three women who have played roles in television serials, an official said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off that the racket involved struggling actors and belly dancers, Unit 12 of the Crime Branch sent a decoy customer and set a deal for three women for a consideration of Rs 10.5 lakh, added the official.

Later, a team led by senior inspector Mahesh Tawade raided a five-star hotel in Goregaon on Friday afternoon and made the arrest. A case has been registered under IPC and Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act and Vanrai police station is conducting further probe.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever