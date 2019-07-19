Mumbai Crime: Adulterated milk racket busted in Ghatkopar

crime

The accused were dealing with Amol, Mother Dairy, Amul, Mahananda, Govind and several other brands and mixing a certain liquid in order to increase quantity and sell it in Ghatkopar.

Photo of the accused duo. Pic/ Suraj Ojha

Mumbai crime branch's Unit-VII has arrested two accused for allegedly selling adulterated milk in Eastern suburban area of the city. The arrested accused are identified as Enkanna Janahe Ali, 43, and Sattiyya Sitaramalu Pittala, 40.

According to Satish Taware, senior inspector of the crime branch, "We had received information about some people indulging in milk adulteration. Apparently they were dealing with Amol, Mother Dairy, Amul, Mahananda, Govind and several other brands and mixing a certain liquid in order to increase the quantity and sell it in Ghatkopar.

"After this, we formed a team consisting of inspector Manish Shridhankar, PSI Atish Lohakare, Sunayna Sonavne, and other staff with FDA officials and laid a trap at Gurunanak Nagar in Panthnagar."

The team visited the spot in the wee hours on July 18 and found the accused duo with 239 litres of adulterated milk of various brands. The police also found 75 empty plastic bags of branded milk.

"We registered an FIR against the accused under sections 272, 273, 468, 482,420 and 34 of Indian Penal Code and 26 (1)(2), 51 of food safety and standard act. We also appeal to people to avoid purchasing such adulterated milk from authorised sellers," Taware added.

