Mumbai Crime: Advocate rapes woman who hired him to fight her rape case

The survivor was raped by the lawyer she hired to defend her in a rape case

A 27-year-old lawyer has been booked by the Gorai police for allegedly raping his client. The lawyer was hired by the survivor in a rape case and he threatened her saying that he would implicate her in the same case if she did not comply to his demands.

According to police sources, the survivor was raped by her lawyer on several occasions in various lodges situated in Gorai. It is believed that she hired him to defend her in a rape case that she had registered against one of the accused in the Shahu Nagar police station last year.

The woman used to visit his offices in Kandivli with regards to her case. She would also meet him at a court in Borivli without knowing his intention and soon became to close to him. As per the survivor, in a statement to the police, she met the lawyer last year at Borivli court to seek advice for her case, when he took her to a lodge in Gorai and raped her.

Fed up with the man's continuous torture, the survivor decided to lodge an FIR and she went to the Gorai police station last week and registered the complaint. The Gorai police have registered the FIR under section 376( 2) (N), 323, 504 and 506 of IPC against the lawyer and started the investigation, no arrest is made yet, said a police official from Gorai police station.

