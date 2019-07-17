Mumbai Crime: Alert SVC Bank officials foil two major ATM frauds

crime

The attempt was foiled by the bank's staff, who immediately pulled out the card and chased the suspected culprits.

The alert and proactive staff of SVC Bank have successfully managed to prevent two potential ATM frauds. One of the incidents took place at the Bank's ATM branch located in Dadar.

In another incident, on June 12, the bank officials detected a foreign device (Skimmer) attached to the card swiping slot at the bank’s Sandhurst Road branch (Dongri) ATM. The attempt was foiled by the bank's staff, who immediately pulled out the card and chased the suspected culprits. They were finally intercepted and caught by the police who were, by then, alerted. The fraudsters have been arrested by the police.

As part of prompt action, apart from an FIR, SVC Bank blocked the cards of customers used during this period, in order to prevent any misuse, and also intimated the NPCI to block cards of the other Bank customers that were used during the period of the suspected skimming at the ATM. These timely steps could, thus, prevent damage and safely secure customers accounts.

The timely action taken by the bank officials and the alertness of the staff showcases the robust internal procedure the Bank follows to secure its customers' interests and the commitment of its staff.

