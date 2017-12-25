Mumbai Crime: Andheri-based Model's bag goes missing at airport

An Andheri-based model has complained to the police, after her bag was allegedly stolen at Mumbai Airport, when she returned to the city from her hometown Delhi. Anupam Shukla has complained to the Sahar police

An Andheri-based model has complained to the police, after her bag was allegedly stolen at Mumbai Airport, when she returned to the city from her hometown Delhi. Anupam Shukla has complained to the Sahar police.



Anupam Shukla also lodged a complaint with the police

Speaking to mid-day, Shukla said, "I was returning to Mumbai from my hometown on December 21 and took a 7:45pm Jet Airways flight from Delhi airport. I reached Mumbai International Airport at night and went to the luggage belt. I waited for a long time but did not find my gold and black colour bag which had a gold chain, diamond studded expensive watches, designer clothes, and perfumes valued at over Rs 4 lakh. I contacted the staff of the airlines who noted my complaint and said they would revert to me within 24 hours. Since then it has been three days and I have been getting calls and emails from them, but have not yet received my bag."

'Stolen from luggage belt'

Shukla approached the Sahar police on Saturday and complained to them. In her complaint she has alleged that her bag was stolen from the luggage belt. She added, "On Saturday I also visited the airport to check the CCTV footage around the luggage belt. I saw someone pick up a bag which looked similar to mine. I also enquired with the airline staff and was told that the bag was loaded at the Delhi airport and had reached Mumbai, which means that it was stolen here. I have a lot of expensive stuff in the bag and I need my belongings back."

Airline says

A spokesperson from Jet Airways in a statement said, "A piece of a guest's baggage on a Delhi to Mumbai flight on 21 December has been put under trace, as it could not be located on arrival at the baggage retrieval area. The airline is going through the CCTV footage with the airport operator to determine the cause of the missing bag. Jet Airways regrets the inconvenience caused and will communicate its findings directly to the guest at the earliest possible." A police officer said, "An FIR under section 379 of the IPC has been registered against an unknown accused with the Sahar police. The process of scanning the CCTV footage is going on."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go