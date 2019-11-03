Mumbai Crime: Anti-Narcotics Cell arrest 22, rescue ten girls from dance bar in Dindoshi

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) raided Kaka Bar and Restaurant located at Laxmi Narayan shopping center, Poddar Road, Malad East during the wee hours of Saturday morning and arrested 22 persons from the dance bar. The team also rescued ten bar dancers. The girls were found to be performing on a makeshift dance floor at the time when the team raided the premises.

The dance bar is located just a few meters from an old renowned temple. The bar is well-known for being a 'safe house' for shady elements who claimed to be working as 'police informers' (Khabri). Among the 22 arrested were ANC arrested were 14 customers, 05 stewards, and waiters and the supervisor, manager, and cashier of the dance bar. The narcotics team managed to seize cash and materials worth Rs 93,930.

Following the raid, a case has been registered with the Dindoshi police station under Sections 294, 114, 34, IPC r/w 3,8 (1) (2) (4) Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene in Hotels, Restaurants & Bar rooms and Protection of Dignity of Woman Act 2016, R/w 131 MP Act.

