Mumbai Crime: Anti Narcotics Cell raid Andheri bar, rescue 14 girls

crime

During their raid, the police rescued 14 bar girls and seized Rs 46,430 in cash

Representational Picture

Under the Supervision of DCP Shivdeep Lande, the Anti-Narcotics Cell conducted a raid at Night Lovers Bar and Restaurant located at Andheri Kurla Road in Andheri East. The team of Anti-Narcotics cells caught 25 persons including the cashier, manager, barman, and six stewards. Besides these, the also caught 15 customers from the popular Andheri bar.

The raids were conducted during the early hours of July 21, 2019. During their raid, the police rescued 14 bar girls and seized Rs 46,430 in cash.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Cops rescue 7 bar girls during raid in Grant Road

The Anti-Narcotics Cell registered a case vide CR 338/19 under section 294, 114, 34 IPC r/w 3, 8(1), (2),(4).of Maharastra Prohibition of Obscene in hotels, restaurant and barrooms and Protection of the dignity of women act 2016 at MIDC Police station.

In a similar incident, eighteen people, including 13 women dancers, were arrested from a bar in Palghar district of Maharashtra for allegedly indulging in obscenity.

Acting on a complaint, sleuths of the local crime branch raided the bar located in Vasai area on Tuesday and arrested its manager, two waiters, and as many customers, a police spokesman said.

Also Read: Abducted at seven, sold at 14, Mumbai police join bar dancer's quest to locate parents

Besides, 13 women were also nabbed for allegedly performing obscene acts, he said. Those arrested were booked under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 294 (indulging in obscene acts and songs), and provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates