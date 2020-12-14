Mumbai Crime: ATS busts immigration racket, arrest 8 for forging Aadhaar, PAN cards

An illegal immigration racket was busted by the Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), Mumbai recently. Total of 8 accused were arrested, including Bangladeshi immigrants and agents. Fake identity cards and passports were seized from them.

The accused were identified as Akram Noor Nabi Ollauddin Shaikh alias Akram Khan, 28, resident of Wadala; Mohd Rafiq Rehmatulla Sayyad, 42, from Mumbra, Thane; Idris Mohammad Shaikh, 57, resident of Mumbra; Avin Gangaram Kedare, 35, resident of Antop Hill; Nitin Rajaram Nikam, 43, resident of Taloja, Navi Mumbai; Mohd Soahil Abdul Subhan Shaikh, 33; Abdul Khair Samsulhaq, 42 and Abul Hasham alias Abul Kasham Shaikh, 26.

On November 29, ATS, Kalachowki unit received a tip-off about a Bangladeshi immigrant, Akram, staying illegally in Mumbai, ATS officials said. The ATS personnel laid a trap and intercepted the 28-year-old resident of Novokhali, Bangladesh from Sewree Mumbai.

“Investigation revealed that Akram was involved in preparation and supply of fake identity cards to other Bangladeshi immigrants. He had travelled to India without any documents and was helped by one Rafiq from Mumbra, Thane, in forging Aadhar card, PAN card and passport,” stated a press release from ATS.

Rafiq was taken into custody and upon questioning he said he has been working as an agent in preparing counterfeit passports since 2013. “Rafiq was involved in providing at least 85 fake identity cards and passports to Bangladeshi immigrants,” said an ATS officer.

The racket also involved Idris who prepared forged school leaving certificates and birth certificates for Bangladeshi immigrants. Another accused Avin helped Idris in preparing fake rubber stamps to make these forged documents, stated the press release. Nitin provided fake bank passbooks and election cards.

Soahil, Abdul and Abul were intercepted for entering into India illegally.

Fake passports, driving licences, school leaving certificates, fake stamps, Indian currency and Bangladeshi taka, laptops, printers were seized from the accused, said ATS officials.

