Mumbai Crime: Bandra pan shop owner killed for refusing to give cigarettes on credit

In a shocking incident, a pan shop owner was killed by two addicts to whom he refused to give cigarettes without paying for them. The incident took place in the Nirmal Nagar area of Bandra. The victim has been identified as Mudassir Khan, police officials said.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, on Wednesday morning, the victim opened his pan shop as usual at 5:30 am in the Naupada area. Two men identified as Sameer and Shahu, who pick pockets for their addiction reached his shop to borrow cigarettes from Mudassir.

However, Mudassir refused to give them cigarettes because they had not settled earlier dues. This enraged the accused who allegedly attacked Mudassir with knives. Both the accused were in an inebriated state and they stabbed the victim repeatedly.

Mudassir's brother and mother, who rushed to rescue to were also injured in the attack. Mudassir was rushed to the hospital. However, he had died before he was admitted due to excessive bleeding. Nirmal Nagar police have arrested both Sameer and Shahu and produced them in court.

