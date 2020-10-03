Mumbai Crime: Bhayandar man duped of Rs 8 lakh by Facebook friend

This picture has been used for representational purpose only. Pic/Pexels

A 42-year-old Bhayandar resident, who works for a shipping firm, was allegedly duped by an NRI woman whose sister was stuck in Mumbai due to the COVID-19 enforced lockdown. According to police officials, the woman told the man that her sister was in dire need of money as she was alone in the city. The man fell prey to it and lost over Rs 8 lakh.

In his complaint, victim RN Borges told cops that as part of his job, he sails for nine months and gets three months' leave. However, due to the global pandemic, he had returned home earlier than planned this year. Borges said, in the last week of June, he received a friend request on Facebook from a woman named Rose Smith, reports Mumbai Mirror.

"Borges accepted the request thinking he must have met her on the ship. Soon, they exchanged numbers and developed a close friendship," a police officer said. Later, Smith told Borges that her sister Vivian was stuck in Mumbai due to the lockdown and needed money, the officer added.

The woman promised to pay him back. She even gave him a bank account number and requested him to send money immediately. Borges ended up paying Rs 8.25 lakh in various accounts over the course of several days.

"When he demanded his money both Smith and Vivian blocked his number. Borges then lodged a complaint with the police," the officer said. Acting on Borges' complaint, the Uttan police registered an offence against Rose Smith and Vivian under Sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

"We are getting more information about the bank accounts in which the victim had deposited money," a senior officer. He also cautioned netizens against accepting random requests on social media.

