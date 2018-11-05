Mumbai Crime: Online 'Friend' blackmails Bhojpuri Singer-Actor with wife's nude video clip

crime

The Bhojpuri singer-actor had met the Dubai man on an app called Holla Live and they hit it off quickly. They would talk about business and each other's professional lives.

A 27-year-old Bhojpuri singer-actor has approached the Ghatkopar police against a Dubai-based 'friend' who has been blackmailing him over a video clip of his wife. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

According to the singer-actor, he had met the Dubai man on an app called Holla Live and they hit it off quickly. They would talk about business and each other's professional lives. The man claimed to work with a multinational company in Dubai and said he was looking to invest in fresh talent in India. The singer-actor's wife told mid-day, "My husband has worked on several albums, mostly in Bhojpuri, and this person offered to finance my husband for a new album. This has been my husband's dream for years, and the person offered to give him R10 lakh."

The singer-actor and the Dubai man became very friendly and once were video-chatting during the night. While chatting, the man said he wanted to meet the singer-actor's wife as he had said she was very beautiful. The singer-actor said, "I made the big mistake of panning the camera on to my wife who happened to be sleeping in the nude."

The singer-actor was shocked when, the next day, the Dubai man sent him a small clip on his WhatsApp number and started demanding money from him threatening to make the clip public if he did not pay him.

The singer-actor begged the friend to delete the video, to no avail. In desperation, the singer-actor told his wife and family about the blunder. However, his wife advised him to approach the cops instead.

