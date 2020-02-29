Mumbai Crime: Bol Bachchan gang busted by Malad police, two arrested

On Thursday, the Malad police managed to bust the Boal Bachchan gang and arrest two members of the gang from Wadala. According to the police sources, the arrested accused have been identified as Vijay Kumar Jaiswal (41) and Ganesh Dattu Londhe. The two accused were caught by the Malad police on the basis of reliable information and CCTV footage.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that the accused used to target victims who were usually seen wearing gold, especially senior citizens, who were usually found alone walking on the road. The accused used to pose themselves as policemen, friend's or relatives and take valuables and cash from their possession.

It was revealed that the two accused had committed several crimes between October 2019 to January 2020 under the Malad police station jurisdiction. While scanning through the CCTV footage of each crime spot, the two accused were seen. In the past, the two accused have been caught in a similar case by the Vanrai police last year.

"Both the accused have about 65 cases registered against them in various police stations across the city. The two have a strong criminal background and are habitual offenders," said a police official. The two accused were caught under the supervision of senior inspector George Fernandez, detection officer Sameer Mujavar and his staff including Sainath Aravle, Naresh Sawant, Gorakh Pawar.

Sanjay Patil, Basnveshwar Chungivadiyar, and Sunil Jadhav constantly studied the call data record and after watching a number of CCTV footage, the Malad police finally managed to nab the two accused.

The two accused have been booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code 420 (Cheating), 170 (Personating a public servant) and 34 (common intention), said DCP Mohankumar Dahikar Zone XI.

"They were produced before the court and sent to Police Custody till March 2," he added further.

