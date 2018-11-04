Mumbai: Crime Branch arrests 4 for mobile phone thefts in Mumbai, Gujarat

crime

The accused used to steal mobile from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Vapi in Gujarat

Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has arrested four members of a gang allegedly involved in stealing mobile phones in the metropolis and neighbouring Gujarat, an official said on Saturday. The four were arrested from P D'Mello Road near Carnac Bunder in south Mumbai by the Crime Branch's Anti-Extortion Cell and 35 high-end phones were recovered from them, the official informed.



The accused hail from Jharkhand and were involved in mobile thefts in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Vapi in Gujarat, he said. He said that the accused had robbed a mobile phone shop in Vapi two days ago and the phones confiscated from them were part of this loot. The accused used to rent a flat near the shop they

intended to rob, the official said, adding that further probe into their modus operandi was underway.

In another incident, four persons were arrested in Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh as part of a racket involving the selling of fake national savings certificates (NSC) worth Rs 1 crore, police said on Thursday.

Two of them were arrested when they presented the NSCs at a local branch of a bank while seeking a loan. Their interrogation led to the arrest of two of their accomplices, police said, adding a car was also seized.

Of the four, three are from Moradabad and one is from Udham Singh Nagar, a police officer told IANS. The police said a person identified as Master from Delhi is the key accused in supplying the NSCs. He is absconding, police added.

A case has been registered against the accused and they have been sent to jail, police said, adding further investigation was on.

