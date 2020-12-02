Mumbai crime branch on lookout for hotelier in loan fraud case in Dubai

The Mumbai Crime Branch is on the lookout for a hotelier who has been convicted for a crime in Dubai. This hotelier, identified as Mahesh Kumar Jethanand Wahabi, is a resident of Juhu in Mumbai. A Dubai court convicted Wahabi in a breach of trust case.

According to the police, Wahabi and hotelier Prakash Lulla are partners in Astoria Hotel in Burh, Dubai. Wahabi took a loan of Rs 6.5 crore from Emirates National Bank in the name of the hotel without informing his partner and transferred Rs 6 crore to his personal bank account. When Wahabi failed to pay the loan installments, the bank sent a notice to both the partners.

According to a crime branch official, when the bank approached the hotel for loan installments, Wahabi’s partner Lulla denied having any information about the loan taken in the name of the hotel.

The bank approached the local police and an offence of breach of trust was registered against Wahabi at Al Raffah police station. During the investigation, it was revealed that Wahabi used forged documents to take a loan, said a crime branch officer.

During the hearing, the Dubai court found out that Lulla was not in Dubai when the loan was approved and during the investigation, it was also proved that the signature on the loan papers was not of Lulla. The court gave a clean chit to Lulla and in July 2018 passed an order sentencing Wahabi to three years imprisonment with deportation.

Since Wahabi is currently in India, the Dubai authorities requested the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to trace him, following which the Mumbai Crime Branch was directed to look for Wahabi.

Mumbai police official told Mid-day, “A few days ago, we received a letter from the Centre to locate Mahesh Wahabi.”

