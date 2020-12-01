Mumbai Crime: 'Nandgaonkar fans' cheat Andheri resident of Rs 1.5 lakh

The MIDC police have arrested two fraudsters who posed as members of Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaonkar Fan Club and cheated an Andheri resident, Sandip Rajput, on the pretext of providing him help from the politician. The accused also took Rs 1.5 lakh from the complainant. The accused were identified as Rohit Kamble and Suraj Nikam. The police arrested them from Satara on Friday.



Nitin Nandgaonkar

PSI Abhishek Patil of MIDC police station said, "Rajput booked a flat in Nalasopara in July 2019 and paid Rs 18 lakh to one Vicky Siddique. However, Vicky was allegedly not giving the flat's possession and also not returning his money. After one year of approaching him many times Rajput decided to approach Nitin Nandgaonkar, a Shiv Sena leader. On July 22, 2020 Rajput approached Nandgaonkar for help on the club's Facebook page and gave his phone number. The next day he received a call from one Kiran Mahadik claiming he was a member of the club."

PSI Patil told Rajput he and other members would help him and won't charge him anything except he would have to pay for the accommodation and food bills of those who come from Satara to help him. "Since August 3, 2020, Mahadik took Rs 1.54 l rupees from Rajput. Later Rajput found from Nandgaonkar's office that no one called Mahadik worked with him. Rajput realised he was cheated." The police said one of the arrested accused had posed as Mahadik. Zone 10 DCP Maheshwar Reddy said, "We sent our team to Satara and arrested both accused on Friday. Both were produced in court and remanded in police custody."

