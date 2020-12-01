Mumbai Crime: Woman nabbed with pure quality MD worth Rs 50 lakh in Kurla

Shabina Khan (in orange kurta) was arrested from LBS Road where she had gone to strike a deal with some drug suppliers

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police has arrested a 26-year-old woman with 503 gms of pure quality Mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 50 lakh, which the cops said was her per day sale. While the agency claims that she was one of the major suppliers of MD in the city, they have also found out that her family members were involved in drug trafficking as well.

Based on a tip off, the ANC officers laid a trap at LBS Road, Kurla and arrested the accused, identified as Shabina Khan. The agency has found out that about 15-20 drug peddlers work under her. "Initial investigation revealed that 500 gms is her per day sale, which she used to hand over to the peddlers, who would then sell it off to customers from across the city," said Datta Nalawade, deputy commissioner of police, ANC. "She has been arrested under several sections of the NDPS Act and we are investigating the matter to find out about those working for her," Nalawade added.

'In biz for past 6 years'

The ANC further said that she was in the drug business for the past six years. "Some of her family members have similar cases registered against them and her husband too has a criminal background. They have been earning a lot by selling MD. We are checking her bank account details to know more about how much she earned through supply of drugs," said another officer.

"She used to give pure quality MD to his associates, who would then mix it with ajinomoto to increase the quantity. If she had pure quality MD worth R50 lakh, it means the mixture would cost more than Rs 1 crore," the officer added. The accused was produced before the holiday court on Monday and sent to ANC custody for three days.

'Caught red-handed'

Shashank Shelke, senior police inspector of ANC (Worli unit) told mid-day, "She was operating in her locality and the addicts in that area used to purchase small quantities of MD from her daily. On Sunday, we got information that she was going to strike a deal with some other suppliers. That is when we caught her red-handed."

According to the ANC, Shabina's husband Sarfaraz alias Bohra was also a major supplier of MD in the city and had multiple cases registered against him under the NDPS Act. He also had some other criminal cases against him.

In one-and-half months, the ANC, on the orders of Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and Crime Branch Chief Milind Bharambe, have arrested 32 drug peddlers and suppliers and seized contraband worth Rs 7 crore.

