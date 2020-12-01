Mumbai Crime: Stage artiste booked for raping actress on pretext of marriage

A stage artiste and casting director has been booked for allegedly raping a TV actress on the pretext of marriage by the Versova police and a non-cognisable offence has also been registered against three friends of the accused artist for pressuring the actress to withdraw the case. The police registered a case against accused Ayush Tiwari, 27, last week after the actress submitted a written application accusing him of rape.

Tiwari and the woman got to know each other a couple of years ago. Last year, they met again while working on a film and exchanged numbers. They stayed in touch on phone and via WhatsApp and eventually got into a relationship.

"Tiwari was living with a flatmate in a rented house. During the COVID-19 lockdown, as his flatmate returned to his native place, Tiwari asked the woman to live with him," said an officer.

The duo had sexual relations on several occasions and Tiwari promised to marry her. In October, when two of Tiwari’s friends visited them, the woman mentioned marrying Tiwari, who got angry and refused to marry her. "Last week, the woman again brought up marriage with Tiwari but he refused again and threatened to make their private videos public if she asked again," the officer added.

The woman approached the Versova police and submitted a complaint and an FIR was registered on November 25. No arrest has been made yet and the police are conducting a probe. On Sunday, the woman approached the police again and submitted the non-cognisable complaint against Tiwari’s three friends, who have been allegedly calling her to withdraw the case.

