Mumbai Crime: Woman who stole lakhs from Kandivli couple caught

The Kandivli police have arrested a maid who had fled with jewellery worth lakhs from the house of a senior citizen. The police said the accused, a history-sheeter, used to enter homes posing as a maid, conduct a recee of valuables, specially jewellery, in the house and after winning the trust of the owner, would rob them. The police also recovered Rs 2.61 lakh worth of gold jewellery from the accused.

The accused, identified as Sangeeta Malti, is a resident of Vasai East. The police said Malti had committed many robberies in the past at Andheri, Dahisar and Kandivli.

According to the police, Malti was a maid at the home of a senior citizen couple from at Kandivli West, whose son works in Singapore. She joined on October 1, 2020. After a month, on November 9, she fled from the house, which surprised the elderly couple. After a few days, they realised that some jewellery was missing from their house. The contacted the Kandivli police and registered an FIR against the maid.

A police officer said, "Fortunately, CCTV cameras had captured her face, which we circulated among our officers and shared with informers, too. After tracking her whereabouts for a fortnight, we managed to catch her from Vasai East last week".

Malti's modus operandi was to not stay at any one home for more than one or two months.

The woman had mortgaged the stolen gold ornaments at a Mira Road jewellers shop. The Kandivli police have recovered all the jewellery from the shop owner. The accused was produced in court on Saturday and remanded in police custody.

