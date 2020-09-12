Mumbai: Crime Branch to probe Kangana Ranaut's drug links on state's orders

The Mumbai Police Office has received orders to begin an investigation on actress Kangana Ranaut’s drug links. The Mumbai Police Commissioner has sent the Crime Branch for further investigation. In this case, further inquiry will be conducted by the Crime Branch.

According to the Mumbai Police, on Friday, they received an order from the state Home Ministry to inquire into the Kangana Ranaut drugs angle. The order has been sent to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

BJP MLA alleges Kangana's office floored on Dawood's instructions, wants security upgraded

Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has confirmed to Mid-Day that he has received orders from the Home Ministry asking him to investigate actress Kangana Ranaut’s drug links. He said, "An assurance has come from the Home Department so following that the investigation has been initiated by the Mumbai crime branch."

"We are looking into the matter," sources in the Crime Branch said after the inquiry was ordered.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on September 8 that the Mumbai Police will investigate the allegations of drug use on Kangana Ranaut and its orders have been given. Deshmukh cited actor Adhyayan Suman’s statements as the basis of his order. Adhyayan Suman was in a relationship with Kangana Ranaut a few years ago. After the breakup with Kangana, he alleged that Kangana used to take drugs and forced him too.

On the basis of this statement, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told the media that MLAs Sunil Prabhu and Pratap Sarnaik requested him in the assembly to give orders of investigation.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news