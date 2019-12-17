Mumbai Crime: British national assaults cops outside domestic airport in Andheri

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Airport police arrested a 33-year-old British national of Indian origin for allegedly assaulting on-duty police personnel on Saturday night. While speaking to mid-day, an officer attached to Airport police said that the night patrolling team noticed two people having a heated argument near Barrel Mansion, a popular near domestic airport in Andheri East.

The police officer said, "The patrolling team saw two men indulged into a heated argument. The team asked them the reason. Meanwhile, a British national Dasanik Shree accosted them and created an obstruction in the work of the police team. It was the reason Shree was hauled to Airport police station."

"Shree's misbehaviour did not stop and he continued arguing with constable Jitendra Jagannath Dange, whom he attacked with his knees on the groin. Dange collapsed on the floor fighting his groin pain," the officer said.

"He attacked police personnel and hampered our work. The police have registered a case under section 353 and the investigation is underway," said Manoj Sharma, Additional Commissioner of Police (West) region.

Following the incident, Dasanik was booked under section 353 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police have kept details of his passport for further course of action.

