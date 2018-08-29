Mumbai Crime: Brother strangulates sister for spending time talking on her new phone

crime

The incident happened when the girl was at home in Vasai with the accused, while her mother and other brother was away for work

Just a day after a 19-year-old girl from Vasai tied his 16-year-old brother a rakhi, the latter strangulated her to death, as she remained busy with her new phone most of the time. The Waliv police have booked the accused on charges of murder and sent him to a correction home.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Kajal Pagare. She used to stay in Palan Pada village, Vasai East, along with her mother and two brothers (18 and 16 years old respectively). The incident happened when she was at home with the accused, while her mother and other brother was away for work. Police sources said that Pagare had bought a smartphone around two months back and she used to spend most of her time talking to a friend. The accused didn't like this habit and had fought over this several times.

An officer from Waliv police station said, "On the day of the incident, the accused noticed his sister talk over the phone for more than a hour. He got angry and started arguing with her over the matter.

The situation took an ugly turn when in a fit of rage he strangulated her with a dupatta and ran away. Later, in the evening he went to the police station and said he found his sister lying unconscious on the bed and blood was oozing from her mouth. On being interrogated, he confessed to the crime." He further said, "A murder case has been registered against him. He has been sent to a correction home. Investigation is on."

