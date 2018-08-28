Teenager strangles elder sister to death with a dupatta for mingling with other boys

crime

A 17-year-old boy allegedly killed his elder sister as he was apparently upset with her for mingling with other boys in their locality here in Maharashtra, police said today.

The accused was angry with his 19-year-old sister for being friendly with boys in their locality in Valiv town here. Some neighbours had also taunted his family over the woman's conduct, police inspector Bharat Jadhav said.

The boy had earlier reprimanded his sister and even beaten her over the issue, Jadhav said. Yesterday, when their parents went out for work, the boy allegedly strangled his sister to death with a 'dupatta' (a long narrow piece of cloth worn around the neck), he said.

The Valiv police later nabbed the boy and registered a case against him under IPC section 302 (murder), he said. The body was sent for postmortem, Jadhav said, adding that a probe was on into the incident.

In another crime-related incident, a 28-year-old man stabbed his facebook friend's father in West Bengal's Faridpur area. A police official said, that the Uttar Pradesh-based man claimed to be in a relationship with a girl he met on Facebook for a long time. The police believe the girl's father must have spotted them together after which the man must have stabbed him to death.

