Mumbai Crime: Rakhi brother brutally rapes, murders minor

Bhiwandi police arrested the 20-year-old boy, who confessed that he had even called the girl's father after killing her to say that his daughter was not feeling well and was behaving weirdly

Three days before raksha bandhan, a boy brutally raped and murdered a Std VIII student, who used to tie him a rakhi. Bhiwandi police arrested the 20-year-old boy who had even called her father after killing her, to say that his daughter was not feeling well and was behaving weirdly. He then fled the spot. This is the second brutal rape and murder registered in Bhiwandi in the past three months.

Sister found her

The accused, who had called the girl's father from his own phone, was Rahul Budhawale, their former neighbour. On Thursday evening the 13-year-old girl came home from school around 5.30 pm. Her parents were away at work and come home only by 9 pm.

Accused confessed

A Bhiwandi police official said, "Around 7 pm her elder sister came back from tuitions and found the girl. She was motionless in the bathroom with her head in a tub full of water. Soon after, their parents reached home, and took her to a hospital. There she was declared dead and they learnt she had been sexually assaulted."

DCP Ankit Goyal said, "We immediately started searching for the accused as he had called her father after the crime. He confessed and we arrested him under relevant IPC sections. It was one-sided love."

The girls' parents told police that she used to tie a rakhi to Budhawale but he used to remove it. This time too she had brought a rakhi for him, which was found near the tub. Three months ago a grudge over a small feud had led to a man killing his friend's daughter by chopping off her hands, in Bhiwandi. During the autopsy it was found that she was raped.

