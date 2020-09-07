Mumbai Crime: Businessmen kidnap man refusing to pay loan, caught

Four friends who kidnapped a businessman, refusing to repay a Rs 3 lakh loan, to teach him a lesson, were busted by the Mulund police. Cops reached the bungalow in Lonavala where the four were holding the 35-year-old man within 24 hours of the kidnapping.

While the victim was identified as Viral Rajesh Lalan, a resident of Mulund West, the kidnappers are Rohit Ghare, 29, a resident of Maval; Mahesh Jondhale, 31, a resident of Akole; Rohan Garade, 32, a resident of Maval and Aakash Javane, 29, a resident of Mulshi. The police said the accused demanded R5 lakh from Lalan's family as ransom.

Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Kadam of Mulund police station said, "Lalan left his home at 9 am on Friday morning for work. But he did not return that evening. When his family called on his mobile, the accused picked up and told them that he has been kidnapped for not repaying a loan taken a few months ago. We traced them within 24 hours and arrested all the accused."

Another police officer said, "Lalan and the accused are businessmen. Despite several demands, Lalan had refused to repay the loan. So the four friends decided to kidnap him to teach him a lesson."

