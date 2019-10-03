Mumbai Crime: Canadian model assaults EC flying squad on poll duty in Andheri

The Amboli police on Wednesday arrested a Canadian model for allegedly assaulting the Election Commission's flying squad and police officials who were on poll duty at Azad Nagar.

The incident took place around 12.30 am on Wednesday when the EC flying squad was checking vehicles during a nakabandi at Veera Desai Road and recording the inspection. When Sheena Lakhani, 33, was stopped, she objected to the recording saying she was an NRI and had nothing to do with the elections. "The EC officials asked her to leave when they did not find anything suspicious," said an officer.

However, she returned around 1.50 am with two friends on motorbikes and started arguing with the EC officials. She screamed and pushed the EC's videographer while asking him to delete her footage. "The officials told her that they are on election duty and video recording was a part of the inspection, and if she had any objection to that she can call the local cops," the officer added.

Lakhani, however, continued assaulting the EC officials and the cops, and snatched the camera from the videographer and removed the chip, damaging the camera, the officer said.

"As she refused to listen to anyone, the EC officials called the police control room. A team of cops with female officers arrived and took Lakhani to the Amboli police station," the officer added.

Lakhani was produced in Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate Court, which remanded her to police custody until Thursday. The cops told the court they are yet to verify her claim that she is a citizen of Canada.

"Lakhani was arrested under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of R50), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC," said Inspector Raoof Sheikh of Amboli police station.

