Mumbai Crime: Central RPF arrest people illegally selling sealed water bottles

Mumbai's Central Railway's Railway Protection Force (RPF) has started a drive in which they are taking action against those vendors who are illegally selling sealed water bottles from other companies except Rail Neer.

According to Ashraf KK, senior Divisional security commissioner of central railway, "We received information that many vendors and outsiders are selling sealed water bottles which is not allowed at the railway premises. After we decided to conduct a drive against such sellers across Mumbai division in Central Railway, we arrested 21 people in two days and seized over 4000 water bottles."

The officer formed teams at CSMT, Dadar, Byculla, LTT, Kurla, Thane, Kalyan railway station and asked them to properly inspect as to where the bottles arrived from and who was selling it at the railway premises.

On July 8, 2019, the first day of the drive, the team of Thane and Igatpuri RPF registered two cases each, Kalyan RPF registered five cases, Lonavala RPF registered one and Panvel RPF registered three cases. A total of 13 cases were registered on the first day of the RPF drive in which 13 people were arrested and 952 water bottles were seized by the police.

On the second day of the drive, July 9, 2019, LTT, Kasara and Dadar RPF registered one case each, while Thane and Igatpuri RPF registered three cases each. A total of nine cases were registered of which nine people were arrested and the RPF managed to seize a total of 3,420 packaged water bottles.

"We have booked them under sections 144 (Prohibition on hawking) of Indian Railway act and this drive will continue," Ashraf added.

