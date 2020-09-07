Mumbai Crime: Chain-snatchers leave Ghatkopar woman with cracked skull

A hospital staffer is fighting for her life after bike-borne chain snatchers trying to steal her purse dragged her along the road and grievously injured her. The incident took place off Eastern Express Highway near Ramabai Nagar, Ghatkopar East, on Sunday when the 52-year-old woman was walking to her workplace.

According to police sources, the accused first snatched Shahabai Ubale's mangalsutra. When they tried to snatch the purse, she held on to the purse while the accused had the handle in their hands. With the purse still clutched in her hands, the woman was dragged some distance by the bike. Finally, the purse's handle broke and the accused fled with just the mangal sutra.

Multiple injuries

Ubale suffered multiple head injuries and was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. Owing to her serious condition, she was referred to Sion hospital. According to the doctors there, her condition is critical.

Ubale resides with her daughter, son and daughter-in-law in Ramabai Nagar. She has been working as an 'ayah-bai' for 15 years at Pancholi Hospital in Sudarshan Society, Garodia Nagar, Ghatkopar East.

Refused to let go of purse

"This was her daily routine, she has been walking from home to the hospital for the past 15 years. Today too she was walking to the hospital and as she reached near the skywalk between Ramabai Kamraj Nagar and Nalanda Nagar, two men riding on a bike came close to her. The pillion rider snatched the mangalsutra first.

He was trying to snatch her purse. During the scuffle with the accused, she fell and the accused dragged her till a certain distance but she did not leave the purse. After the handle of the purse broke, the accused fled, leaving her there," said Bhalerao, Ubale's son.

Three people detained

Bhalerao added that according to doctors, Ubale's skull has cracked in many places. She was being operated on at the time of going to press while the police had detained three people in the case.

