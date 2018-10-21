Mumbai Crime: City's most wanted chain snatcher held

crime

Faiyaz Khalid Sheikh, who was arrested in Raigad, had over 90 cases registered against him

Accused Faiyaz Khalid Sheikh

The Navi Mumbai police on Saturday morning arrested the city's most wanted chain snatcher at Khalapur in Raigad, after he opened fire on the team which had gone to nab him. Around 7 am, rounds of gunfire were exchanged between the Navi Mumbai Crime branch and Faiyaz Khalid Sheikh, who has over 90 cases registered against him in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Thane and Gujarat.

After receiving a tip-off, more than two dozen officers reached the location. "The suspect panicked and started firing at us. So, we were left with no option but to retaliate. Shiekh was hit by a bullet and got injured. Two officers from PI Shrish Pawar and Vijay Kadbane's team escaped as the bullet hit them on the bullet-proof jacket," said DCP Tushar Doshi.

Sanjay Kumar, Navi Mumbai police commissioner, said, "It wasn't easy for the team, but we have successfully managed to arrest him."

