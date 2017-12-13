Mumbai Crime: Conman makes crores by fooling people with the promise of a job

It has taken 25-year-old Vicky Kumar Shankar Prasad Noniya just 18 months to make more than Rs 1 crore by cheating people on the promise of providing them jobs

It has taken 25-year-old Vicky Kumar Shankar Prasad Noniya just 18 months to make more than Rs 1 crore by cheating people on the promise of providing them jobs. However, his dream of earning some more bucks was cut short when officers of the Navi Mumbai cyber cell arrested him for cheating a 30-year-old woman from Nerul of Rs 3.31 lakh.



Job hunting

The police are on the lookout for two more accused for their involvement in the case. According to the police, the complainant identified as Afiza Ali Khan, had uploaded her CV on different job websites in March 2017. In her complaint to the police, she allegedly mentioned that in June this year, Naukri.buzz.in contacted her after they shortlisted her CV for a job that matched her demand. "She was first asked to pay Rs 3,000 as registration fees and later citing different reasons the accused took Rs 3.31 lakh from her," said a senior officer of the Navi Mumbai police.

In September when Khan realised that she had been cheated, she approached the cyber cell and filed a complaint against Vicky. "After conducting a primary investigation in the matter, we registered a case under sections 420 and 34 of IPC and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000, at the Nerul police station on November 8," said Ankush Kedkar, senior police inspector, cyber cell, Navi Mumbai.

He further said that with the help of the accused’s bank account details and the website he owned, he was traced to his residence in Jharkhand. "On November 22, we arrested Vicky from his house at Loyabad in Dhanbad. He was kept in police custody for 13 days and then jailed. During interrogation he revealed details about the involvement of two other youths - Jasvinder Singh and Anil Kumar Roy - from Delhi and Jharkhand respectively," added Kedkar.

Multiple accounts

When contacted, Vadana Golap, sub-inspector, cyber cell, said, "Vicky is a BCom graduate and is suspected to have cheated many others over the past one-and-a-half-years. The cash that was transferred by the victim was withdrawn by Vicky from an ATM."

Talking about the investigation, Kedkar said that they had to freeze seven accounts of the accused. "One of the accounts had transactions of over Rs 1 crore. The other accounts also had huge amounts of cash. We are on the lookout for the other accused. Once they are arrested, we will get more details about the cheating cases that they have been involved in," he said.

