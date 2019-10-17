MENU

Mumbai crime: Cop chases 21-year-old mobile thief, nabs him at Mumbra platform

Published: Oct 17, 2019, 10:27 IST | Rajendra B Aklekar | Mumbai

Police said the complainant is an employee with the Thane traffic police.

Representational Image
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Mumbra chased a 21-year-old and arrested him for stealing a commuter's mobile phone worth Rs 12,000.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Afajal Aktar Sheikh and the complainant, Uttam Manohar Jangale, 33, is an employee with the Thane traffic police.

"Around 12am, constable Vivek Katiyar was keeping vigil at platform number two in Mumbra, when he noticed a man who hit a commuter's hand and snatched his mobile phone while the train was moving towards Kalyan," a CR spokesperson said, on condition of anonymity.     

He said that Katiyar chased the thief and nabbed him at end of the platform. The accused was brought to the RPF office at Mumbra where he confessed to the crime, and was then handed over to Government Railway Police, Thane, where a case has been registered. 

