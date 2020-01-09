Mumbai Crime: Cops arrest bike-borne man who kicked 16-year-old girl's butt in Mahim

Two months after a teenage girl was kicked on her bottom by a motorbike rider, Mahim cops have traced the accused in the 'marvel' t-shirt. The youth admitted to kicking the girl 'out of anger after a heated argument with another rider'.

Dharavi resident Kumaran Annadurai Pallan, 24, dressed in the same black t-shirt that had 'marvel' written on it and riding a motorbike, was spotted by cops on January 6.

"We had been trying to trace the biker for a long time. Circulated CCTV camera grabs of his had been circulated across all police stations," said Milind Gadankush, Senior Police Inspector of Mahim police station. "On January 6, police personnel engaged in nakabandi saw a rider wearing the very same t-shirt. During the questioning, he admitted to having kicked the girl as he was angry after a heated argument with another rider."

The November 11, 2019, incident took place near Hinduja Hospital when the 16-year-old was returning home from an evening walk in a garden nearby. "The girl had her headphones on. While she was crossing the road, the signal turned green," said an officer from Mahim police station. "The biker honked at her, kicked her on her bottom and raced away."

The girl fell and started crying. Motorists and pedestrians took her aside and called her parents. A complaint was registered at Mahim police station on November 16 against unknown persons under Section 354 (outraging a woman's modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Tracing Pallan proved difficult as he was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident and works for a cab aggregator, cops said. He has been remanded to police custody.

