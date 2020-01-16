Mumbai Crime: Cops arrest three eunuchs who robbed man in Charkop

Police said the eunuchs took two of his mobile phones from the car and fled the spot.

The Charkop police on Sunday arrested three eunuchs from Malwani for allegedly robbing a 33-year-old man of his gold chain and mobile phone worth Rs 49,000.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Sonu alias Mahi Shankar Chavan, 26; Jaydeep alias Anushka Pravin Patil, 23, and Ayush alias Payal Devendra Pathak, 20.

Police said the complainant, a resident of Charkop, was heading home after a party when one of the eunuchs approached him at Laljipada bridge and asked for a lift.

In his complaint, the man said the eunuch asked to be dropped at the government industrial area behind Garuda petrol pump. When the man stopped the car, two more eunuchs approached him. While one tried to snatch his gold chain, another held the complainant and in a scuffle, the chain broke, leaving a part of it inside the victim's shirt. Police said the eunuchs then took two of his mobile phones from the car and fled the spot.

The man then filed a complaint with the Charkop police station and a case was registered under section 392 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A team which included DCP Mohankumar Dahikar, Zone 11, senior inspector Vithal Shine, police inspector GS Nair, PSI Vijay Shinde and Waghmare laid a trap and arrested the three eunuchs from Malwani on Sunday. During investigation, they confessed to the crime.

