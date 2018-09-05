Mumbai Crime: Cops attacked, abused while trying to break up bar brawl in Borivli

crime

Interfering in a fight between friends can prove dangerous even for the police, as two cops in Borivli East learnt on Thursday night. When the policemen saw three friends locked in a drunken brawl outside a bar, they tried to intervene, only for the trio to turn on them and abuse and assault them. The Kasturba Marg police have since arrested the three for assaulting police personnel.

The accused were identified as Gaurang Shah, 43, (share broker and resident of Kandivli West), Nareshbhai Jasani, 43, (diamond broker, and resident of Borivli West), and Wajid Shaikh, 43, (bar employee and resident of Borivali East).

Cops said all three were well to do. Inspector Prashant Katane and Constable Ashok Devrukhkar were on night patrol, driving past the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) when an auto driver informed them that three men were fighting in front of Club 9 on Sukurwadi Road. Devrukhkar tried to break up the fight, but Shah began roundly abusing him. He held the cop by his collar and said, "Tum b*****d log yehan itna jaldi kaise aaye (how did you get here so fast)? You don't know who I am, how rich I am. I will remove your uniform and parade you across the road."

Katane jumped out of the vehicle and tried to help the constable, but the accused abused him too. Finally, the policemen managed to arrest them. Sanjiv Pimple, senior police inspector at Kasturba Marg police station, confirmed that the three were arrested under Sections 353, 504, 506 and 160 of the IPC, along with section 110 of the Mumbai Police Act.

