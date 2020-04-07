Mumbai Crime: Cops file FIR against 150 Tablighi attendees for violating quarantine, preventive orders

The Mumbai police have registered an FIR against 150 persons for hiding information, while attending a programme of the Tabligi Jamaat in Delhi. The offence has been registered under sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Azad Maidan police station.

Police received information that 150 persons from Mumbai participated in the Tabligi Jamaat Markaz event in Nizamuddin. Mumbai Police registered a case against these persons for hiding information from the administration.

The Fire Department deputy fire officer had complained to the police on behalf of BMC. Accordingly, a case was filed for concealing information

A Mumbai Police official said, "After receiving a complaint from BMC, we have registered a case and are investigating."

