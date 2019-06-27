Mumbai crime: Cops find colleague involved in gambling racket during hotel raid in Dadar

crime

The Matunga police acted on a tip-off and found that three bookies were accepting bets in Dadar

Representational image

Matunga police carried out a surprise raid in a post hotel in Dadar and were shocked to find one of their sub-inspectors in a cricket betting racket.

The police acted on a tip-off and found that three bookies were accepting bets and using a mobile application to place bets on the match between Australia and England.

The local police were surprised on finding PSI Dnyaneshwar Kharmate who was transferred from the Matunga police station three months ago to the Byculla police station was also present at the spot.

Additional Commissioner of Police for Central Region, S Veeresh Prabhu told Mumbai Mirror, “Along with bookie Mikin Shah we have also placed Kharmate under arrest. They were booked under the Gambling Act and the Indian Telegraph Act."

A police official said, “They were accepting bets through a mobile application and investigations are on to find out how long the betting was going on. We are also looking into the role of the sub-inspector who claimed he went to the hotel to get his son admitted to a school, which we do not believe.”

The sub-inspector was arrested.

