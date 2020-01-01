Mumbai Crime: Cops find legs of beheaded woman in garbage at Ghatkopar

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Two days after the Ghatkopar police found the mutilated body of a woman with her head and legs chopped off, they recovered the legs from the garbage near a school in Vidyavihar. The police are yet to find the head of the deceased.

On Monday, around 10am, the police had received information that a mutilated body of a woman was found wrapped in a bedsheet near the State Transport Workshop at Ghatkopar (W). Head and both legs below the knees were missing from the dead body. Cops had filed a case against unknown persons under section 302 (Murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the IPC.

While attempting to establish the identity of the deceased, the police received information that two legs had been found in a garbage near Fatima High school, Vidyavihar.

"The legs were wrapped in a bedsheet. We are trying to find out whether anyone has seen somebody dumping it," Kundlik Nigde, ACP (Ghatkopar division) said.

The police are also taking help from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and fire brigade to check the nullahs around the spot.

