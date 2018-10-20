Mumbai Crime: Cops nail 19-year-old's lies about Mansi Dixit's murder

crime

The 19-year-old accused had tried to malign her initially, but sustained grilling finally elicits the truth

Mansi Dixit; (right) Sayyed Muzammil

Muzammil Sayyed, 19, in custody of Bangur Nagar police for killing model Mansi Dixit, has now told interrogators that the two became friends on social media just over a week before they met at his Oshiwara flat, on the day of the incident.

Early this week, senior inspector Vijay Bane said that initially Sayyed had misled interrogators with fake stories. "He was continuously changing his statement after his arrest. As we did not believe him, we continued grilling him," said a senior officer.

The police said Sayyed posed as a photographer. "He told Dixit to meet him in Mumbai where he held photoshoots. He convinced her that his photography could fetch her a lucrative opportunity," said an officer.

"At his Oshiwara flat, Sayyed told Dixit to change her clothes for the photo session. While changing, she spotted a spy camera. Furious, she confronted him," said the officer. Sayyed then told Dixit that he was not a photographer. "He sought sexual favours from Dixit who threatened to lodge a police complaint," the officer said.

An angry Sayyed then threatened to post her photos and videos on social media. "The duo had a verbal spat and when Dixit started to leave the flat, Sayyed strangulated her with a rope and later hit her on the head with a wooden stool," said the officer. He then stuffed her body in a bag and was caught after a cab driver reported him abandoning it at Malad.

He then stuffed her body in a bag and called a cab. When Sayyed struggled to fit the bag into the car boot, he told the driver to leave and booked another cab with a larger boot. The cab driver who got suspicious about the bag, called the cops after dropping him off. Sayyed was arrested from his house.

