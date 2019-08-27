Mumbai Crime: Couple arrested over 24-year-old neighbour's rape in Goregaon

mumbai

The picture has been used for representational purposes only

The Vanrai police have arrested a Goregaon-based man for repeatedly raping a 24-year-old woman and his wife for filming the act every time and threatening her to make it viral on social media. The cops have also booked the accused woman's boyfriend, who is absconding, for sexually assaulting the survivor.

Police sources said the survivor is married but she doesn't stay with her husband due to some dispute between them. She is currently residing with her parents in Goregaon where even the accused couple lives. Last week when she visited the couple's house, they gave her some drinks, which she had and fainted. On regaining consciousness, the accused woman showed her a video of her husband raping her.

According to the survivor's statement, every time the accused woman's husband and boyfriend raped her, she would film them in the act. An officer from the Vanrai police station said, "Based on the victim's complaint, a case has been registered under sections 376, 328, 504, 506 and 34 of IPC and relevant sections of the IT Act. The accused couple has been arrested."

