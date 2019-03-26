Mumbai Crime: Courier firm booked for forging 1,231 demand drafts

crime

Representational picture

An offence has been registered at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) police station in connection with the forging of 1,231 demand drafts to transfer funds of Rs 84.25 lakh to some other accounts by a courier company. The reputable bank, which has registered the complaint, alleged that the courier company had been doing this from February 2018 to October 2018. The cops have registered an FIR against the courier company.

The bank located in BKC had received complaints that demand drafts (DD) issued by it had not reached the people and companies concerned. When the bank conducted its own inquiry it found that the DDs were deposited in credit cooperative banks and money had been withdrawn. The fraudulent transactions had started from February 2018 and continued till October 2018. The bank found out that the courier company that had been given the contract of mailing the DDs was responsible for it.

"According to the complaint filed by the bank, the DDs were forged before depositing in these banks," an officer from BKC police station said. When the bank found out about the different accounts the money was being siphoned into, it asked for those accounts to be immediately sealed. "We are trying to ascertain how many DDs have been forged and how much money diverted," the officer said. According to another officer, "This work has been done by someone with complete knowledge of the functioning of banks and courier companies. That's how the person changed the names on the DDs and deposited them in other credit society banks."

