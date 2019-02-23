Mumbai Crime: Courier boy attacks women in Dadar when asked why he doesn't know Marathi

crime

On Friday, around 11 am, Sheikh, had gone to deliver a parcel in Gurukrupa building in Dadar West

Vinita Pednekar (in green), one of the sisters whom he allegedly attacked

The Shivaji Park Police have arrested a courier person who allegedly attacked two sisters at the doorstep of their flat in Dadar on Friday morning. The accused has been identified as Ibrahim Sheikh, 27.

On Friday, around 11 am, Sheikh, had gone to deliver a parcel in Gurukrupa building in Dadar West. "While delivering the parcel, the woman of the house, Sujita Pednekar, asked him in Marathi whether he had a pen. Sheikh told her he did not understand Marathi and to repeat what she said in Hindi. To which Pednekar told him how could he not understand Marathi despite living in Maharashtra," an officer from Shivaji Park Police station said. "To this Sheikh allegedly told Pednekar that he was just a delivery person and did not need to listen to anything she was saying," an officer added.



Ibrahim Sheikh

According to Pednekar, "He then punched me in the head and started abusing me. When my sister, Vinita, came running to see what the matter was, he attacked her with a pen on her face. We screamed for help and other residents came and nabbed the delivery person. We took him to Shivaji Park Police station."

During investigation, Sheikh told the police that the women hit him first for not speaking in Marathi, which led to the argument. The police have booked Sheikh under IPC section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 354 (outraging modesty of women), 506 (threatening) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and arrested him.

