Pune college students tiff turns into a Marathi-North Indian divide

Feb 10, 2019, 08:24 IST | Chaitraly Deshmukh

On Friday, a 20-year-old engineering student, Anurag Deepchand Kumar, who hails from Bihar, was asked not to attend a lecture by another local student at Bharati Vidyapeeth College of Engineering

Pune college students tiff turns into a Marathi-North Indian divide
Anurag Deepchand Kumar

Over petty issues of attending lectures and mass bunking, Pune-based college students got into a fight, which degenerated into a Marathi and non-Marathi issue. On Friday, a 20-year-old engineering student, Anurag Deepchand Kumar, who hails from Bihar, was asked not to attend a lecture by another local student at Bharati Vidyapeeth College of Engineering.

According to senior inspector Vishnu Pawar, "The boy threatened Anurag not to attend the lecture as non-attendance by the whole class would lead to no class." After the initial altercation, Kumar was allegedly beaten up by a gang of five on Saturday within the college premises. Kumar approached the Bharati Vidhyapeeth police station and registered a criminal case. The police have booked a case of assault. After the attack, Kumar was rushed to Bharati Hospital & Research Centre, where he was treated for injuries on his head, hand, leg and toes.

While police claim it was a petty fight and had no connection to any regional bias, students, especially from North India, tell a different story. A friend of Kumar's, on condition of anonymity, said, "The fight was petty, but the local student raised the issue of Maharashtrian and non-Maharashtrians. This is not just about one incident. As North Indians, we face this bias on a day-to-day basis, as few local students abuse us regularly."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

punepune news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Probe underway in Pune college student rape case

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
News of the Day
Mohammad Azharuddin exclusive interview: Hardik Pandya should learn to choose his words

Mohammad Azharuddin exclusive interview: Hardik Pandya should learn to choose his words