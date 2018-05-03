Pune: College professor demands sexual favours from student in exchange for more marks

The girl had failed her internal assesment and asked the teacher if she could submit another assignment in order to pass



In a shocking incident a 19-year old student from a Pune college was asked for sexual favours by her professors to increase marks in her final exams.

The student who is perusing her second year college in Wadgoansheri based college lodged complaint with Haveli police station, based on which the police have arrested the accused, an assistant professor teaching at Shree Chhatrapati Arts and Commerce college.

According to Haveli police, "The girl is a second year student in the college and the accused was her teacher. The girl got less marks in her internal assesment and was afraid that she would fail. She approached the accused and asked if she could submit another assignment to pass the assesment. While, intitally the teacher would pass lude comments which the girl ignored, later she received a call from the accused, where he said he will increase her marks only if she is ready to come to a lodge with him. He promised to pass her if she complied. The next time the teacher called, the girl recorded the conversation and told her parents about it." The police officer said that the girl, her parents and other parents from the parent teacher association approached the police.

