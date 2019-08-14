Mumbai Crime: Criminal kidnaps, kills wife's boyfriend in Byculla

mumbai

The accused, identified as Sushant Salunkhe alias Kala Khatta, was booked for assault the night before but was let off by Bhoiwada cops

This picture has been used for representational purpose

The Byculla police have arrested a history-sheeter after he allegedly murdered another criminal who was having an affair with his wife. The accused, identified as Sushant Salunkhe alias Kala Khatta, was booked for assault the night before but was let off by Bhoiwada cops.

Around 10.45 pm on Monday, victim Ganesh Pol, a resident of Sewri, was riding home with an associate when Salunkhe in a four-wheeler intercepted his bike at Barrister Nath Pai Road. He pulled him inside his car, 'strangled him first and then repeatedly bashed his head with a chopper' and dumped the body under the Eastern Freeway at Wadala, said police.

Also Read: Mother strangles baby girl to death, husband suspects extra-marital affair

Meanwhile, his associate rushed to the Byculla police station and alerted the cops. The police deployed a search team and registered a case. The body was found on Tuesday morning. "There was a buzz in Wadala, Sewri and Parel that Pol was having an affair with Salunkhe’s wife. Enraged, Salunkhe had decided to teach him a lesson," said a cop. "On the night of August 11, Salunkhe had gone to a function in Parel where he was abused by some locals, following which he assaulted a man," he added.

The Bhoiwada cops booked him for the alleged assault but let him off. The Byculla police and locals said if the cops had looked into his record and decided to keep him behind bars, Pol would not have been killed.

Also Read: Should I have an extra-marital affair?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates